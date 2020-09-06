Latest update September 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Uitvlugt man takes rap for ganja found in pick-up

Sep 06, 2020 News 0

A miner was on Friday sent to jail for 128 grams of marijuana which he had in his possession two days before.

The marijuana found in Jacob’s possession

The defendant, Jamaine Jacobs, 21, of Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, appeared at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert.
Jacobs pleaded guilty to the charge which said that on September 2nd, he had in his possession 128 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.
As a result the defendant was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.
According to police reports, Jacobs along with other passengers were in a pick-up heading to Big Hope Backdam, Waini River, Region One, when they were stopped at a police checkpoint located 70KM, Region Two.
A search was conducted and ranks found the drugs wrapped in a transparent plastic inside of the vehicle.
Jacobs then claimed ownership of the parcel and was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

 

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Batting improving ahead of Semis says Omar Khan

Batting improving ahead of Semis says Omar Khan

Sep 06, 2020

By Sean Devers The Guyana Amazon Warriors with 12 points from six wins and four losses will play their seventh semi-final in the 8th edition of the Caribbean Premier League CPL T20 tournament on...
Read More
Prominent Guyanese softball player Khalid Bilall Haslim passes on

Prominent Guyanese softball player Khalid Bilall...

Sep 06, 2020

Minister Ramson meets with Golf Academy

Minister Ramson meets with Golf Academy

Sep 06, 2020

Cadet Officer develops Sports plan, seeks support

Cadet Officer develops Sports plan, seeks support

Sep 06, 2020

Sinclair grateful for CPL opportunity to showcase his skills globally

Sinclair grateful for CPL opportunity to showcase...

Sep 05, 2020

Shariff crowned Junior Chess online champion

Shariff crowned Junior Chess online champion

Sep 05, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019