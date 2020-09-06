Uitvlugt man takes rap for ganja found in pick-up

Latest update September 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
A miner was on Friday sent to jail for 128 grams of marijuana which he had in his possession two days before.
The defendant, Jamaine Jacobs, 21, of Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, appeared at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert.
Jacobs pleaded guilty to the charge which said that on September 2nd, he had in his possession 128 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.
As a result the defendant was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.
According to police reports, Jacobs along with other passengers were in a pick-up heading to Big Hope Backdam, Waini River, Region One, when they were stopped at a police checkpoint located 70KM, Region Two.
A search was conducted and ranks found the drugs wrapped in a transparent plastic inside of the vehicle.
Jacobs then claimed ownership of the parcel and was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.
