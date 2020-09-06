‘Top Cat’ charged with shooting death of Middle Road man

Wayne Castello called ‘Top Cat’ was on Friday charged for the murder of Navindra Samaroo, a marketing agent who was shot and killed in July on Middle Road, La Penitence.

The 27-year-old defendant of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly.

Castello was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on July 23, 2020, at Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, he murdered Navindra Samaroo during a robbery. After the charge was read, Magistrate Daly remanded the defendant to prison and the matter was adjourned to December 1, 2020.

According to a police report, Samaroo was driving along Middle Road after he finished conducting business on behalf of the company he works for.

Two men on a motorcycle rode up beside his car as he slowed down at a pot-hole in the road. The pillion rider whipped out a hand gun and demanded that Samaroo handed over what he had, before shooting him.

On Thursday, Castello was remanded to prison for allegedly discharging a loaded firearm at a police officer and being in the unlawful possession of a gun and ammunitions.

The defendant appeared before Senior Magistrate Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and was remanded to prison until September 23, 2020.

Castello denied the charge which stated that on August 27, 2020, at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he discharged a loaded firearm at Police Officer, Kester Cosbert, with intent to maim, disfigure or cause him grievous bodily harm.

He also denied that on the same date and at the same location, he had in his possession one 9mm pistol together with six rounds of matching ammunition when he is not a licensed firearm holder.

According to a police report, Castello was captured at Genip Lane, East Ruimveldt.

Police, acting on information, went to the location where they saw the defendant.

Castello immediately attempted to mount a black motorcycle and ride away but the ranks saw this, stopped and disembarked their patrol vehicle.

Realizing that he was trapped, Castello reportedly pulled a gun from his waist and began shooting at the lawmen.

The ranks returned fire and a bullet struck Castello on his foot. Castello fell to the ground and the ranks seized the opportunity to relieve him of the gun.

He was then transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for medical treatment.