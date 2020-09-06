Same ole, same ole! Going round in a circle from PPP/C to PNCR and AFC.
What have we learned from them all? Borrow and pledge to do this and do that, to siphon off a portion of every project!
Same ole, same ole! Our leaders will and can never see beyond begging, borrowing and pledging, because they have no understanding of business.
Sugar is dead and our politicians are trying to revive the dead?
Guyana has an abundance of natural resources such as gold, diamond, bauxite, timber and now OIL. But we are giving it away to the foreigners: the Russians, Chinese, Americans etc., who come here to plunder our resources.
We have so much wealth; if we can get a fair deal on Payara alone, not on the entire block, our people would not have to cut cane again.
That is how much wealth we have in Payara alone.
Foreign firms have been extracting our bauxite for more than 75 years. What did Guyana receive?
All we got is our brothers and sisters heading back into the canefields to barely scratch out a living.
Our leaders still have a Third World mentality. They are still stuck in the plantation mindset.
President Ali said he will reopen the sugar factories to put sugar workers back in the field. To scratch out a living?
That is the Third World mentality and plantation mindset.
Oh, Guyana, beautiful Guyana!
Rather than fixing the one-sided, lopsided, giveaway contracts that can pay sugar workers $200,000 a month to stay at home, these morons will spend billions to reopen the sugar factories to earn pennies in return.
Oh Guyana, beautiful Guyana!
