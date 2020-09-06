TH&D Goods Wharf for repairs

Latest update September 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

An early morning visit by Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, was conducted yesterday to assess the conditions of the Transport and Harbour Goods Wharf in the city.

The wharf is where the North West ferry would moor but there has been increasing complaints of the conditions there.
The minister was accompanied by the General Manager of Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD), Marcelene Merchant, along with her technical staff and a tenant with a lease agreement from John Fernandes Ltd (JFL).
According to the ministry, the idea was to conduct an evaluation and site visit to determine the improvements that are to be done at the facility.
According to the Chief Executive Officer, Philip Fernandes at JFL, the company has signed a lease agreement with the Government of Guyana to have possession of a section of the property occupied with the T&HD Goods Wharf.
During the discussions, Fernandes assured the Minister that his company stands ready once given permission to work with T&HD to facilitate improvements that are needed.
These would include rehabilitating sections of the wharf and buildings for admin staff.
At the end of the inspection, the Minister requested to see the lease agreements of all entities that are engaged at the said facility.

 

