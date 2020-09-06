Roger Khan files official police complaint over release of sex tape

Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan has lodged a formal report with law enforcement against a well-known businessman and a close female associate after a short video of him in a sexual act went viral on social media, a few days ago.

The report was made with the Cyber Crimes Unit but later transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Khan told investigators that on August 31st, the female associate and two other friends came over to his home and later that evening, they had sex.

During intercourse, Khan said the woman held a phone but he paid no mind to it and continued with his activity.

The very next day, Khan said, he received a telephone call informing him that a sex video of him is being circulated on social media.

Upon making contact with the woman, Khan said she informed him that the businessman took possession of her phone and found the video.

She reportedly told Khan that she received a beating and the video was released.

Permission was never given for the video to be released.

When contacted for a comment on the matter, Khan told Kaieteur News that the matter may revolve around a two-year land dispute between him and the businessman.

“On every level his actions invite confrontation but I have instead placed my trust in the law.”

He also expressed high confidence in law enforcement to handle the case professionally.