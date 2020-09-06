Justice For All Party leaves APNU

The Justice For All Party (JFAP) has notified Leader of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), David Granger, that it is officially withdrawing from the Coalition.

The letter from JFAP General Secretary, Savitree Singh-Sharma, dated September 1, states “Like any other organization, APNU has had its strengths and weaknesses; successes and failures.”

She noted that the country’s political landscape is changing significantly, and that “it demands a re-examination of roles and relationships.”

JFAP is the second party to have left APNU, after the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) several weeks ago.

Both parties shared concerns about non-consultation within the Coalition.

The issue became pronounced when Granger selected the APNU+AFC opposition members of the 12th Parliament without consulting with the two parties.

Singh had told Kaieteur News that JFAP did indeed propose its own representation on the coalition’s list, but that the person was left out.

She determined that the party may have been left out because it spoke out against the Coalition’s frustration of the 2020 electoral process, which she described as “wrongdoings”.

JFAP’s Jaipaul Sharma was a minister in the Coalition. He opted to join the PNCR as a candidate for the March 2nd elections.

The incumbent Coalition lost.

The Coalition has been accused of embarking on a misinformation campaign to discredit the elections after it became apparent that it lost.

It also later made several attempts to delay a declaration of the true results of the election, and instead endorsed fraudulent figures produced by the Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo.

JFAP is the only constituent party of the APNU+AFC to have spoken out against the Granger coalition’s attempts to rig the 2020 elections before the declarations on August 2nd.

After the Parliamentary list was announced, WPA also announced its concerns in a scathing criticism of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR). The PNCR is the biggest party in the APNU component of the coalition.

WPA said that it had to contend with the decisions of Congress Place, due to the mode of non-consultation.

The party opposed the appointments of its parliamentary and Regional Democratic Council (RDCs) without prior consultation.

It said that it was only informed that its Chairperson, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley. was selected as one of the persons after it wrote the PNCR General Secretary, Amna Ally to enquire about the state of affairs.

Sarabo-Halley subsequently left the WPA, and the state newspaper reported that she would be taking up her parliamentary seat as an “independent”.

The parties remaining in the once multi-partied APNU are the PNCR, the Guyana Action Party and the National Democratic Alliance.