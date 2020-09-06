43 new COVID-19 cases; 16 in ICU

Latest update September 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Guyana’s COVID-19 numbers has moved to 1,459 of which 43 are new cases and with 16 persons now in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
According to the regional breakdown of the 43 new cases- eight were recorded in Region One; three in Region Two; two in Region Three; 22 in Region Four; one in Region Five; four in Region Six; one in Region Eight and two in Region Nine.
In the meantime the Ministry reported that 476 persons are in isolation; 53 in institutional isolation; 423 in home isolation and 99 persons in institutional quarantine.
The total number of recoveries is 921 with the number of deaths remaining at 46.
In total, 9,337 persons were tested so far for the virus which has shut the country’s borders and crippled the world.

 

New 2019