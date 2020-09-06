43 new COVID-19 cases; 16 in ICU

Latest update September 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
Guyana’s COVID-19 numbers has moved to 1,459 of which 43 are new cases and with 16 persons now in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
According to the regional breakdown of the 43 new cases- eight were recorded in Region One; three in Region Two; two in Region Three; 22 in Region Four; one in Region Five; four in Region Six; one in Region Eight and two in Region Nine.
In the meantime the Ministry reported that 476 persons are in isolation; 53 in institutional isolation; 423 in home isolation and 99 persons in institutional quarantine.
The total number of recoveries is 921 with the number of deaths remaining at 46.
In total, 9,337 persons were tested so far for the virus which has shut the country’s borders and crippled the world.
Sep 06, 2020By Sean Devers The Guyana Amazon Warriors with 12 points from six wins and four losses will play their seventh semi-final in the 8th edition of the Caribbean Premier League CPL T20 tournament on...
Sep 06, 2020
Sep 06, 2020
Sep 06, 2020
Sep 05, 2020
Sep 05, 2020
The world has almost eight billion humans, and a majority of them do not want to be in politics or want to be in the news.... more
Aunty Priya has done her hair and held her virtual consultations with teachers. The public expectation was that these consultations... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Nelson Mandela in 1990 was a towering symbol of the triumph of right over wrong. Released from prison... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]