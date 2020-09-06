4000 free online courses available to Guyanese

Latest update September 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Education has announced the provision of free access to 4,000 certified online courses, following a partnership with the Commonwealth of Learning (COL)
Courses are being offered by ivy league universities and other reputable institutions in areas of study such as Arts, Business, Computer Science, Health and Engineering on the online platform, Coursera.
Upon completion, all students will be presented with a recognised certificate, a government statement said,
The initiative is aimed at providing online learning to equip persons with the necessary skills for the job market and creating a stage for higher performance in an evolving technological world.
The Education Ministry is encouraging all interested persons to apply for the free courses. The deadline for submission of registration is September 30, 2020.
Interested persons can register online at: http://education.gov.gy/UpSkill
The Commonwealth of Learning (COL) is an intergovernmental organisation created by Commonwealth Heads of Government in 1987 to promote the development and sharing of open learning and distance education knowledge, resources and technologies.
