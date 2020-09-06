17-member CH&PA board sent packing

Latest update September 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
The 17-member board of the Central Planning and Housing Authority (CH&PA) were sent packing this past week.
According to information published in the Official Gazette, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, revoked the appointment of the entire board of the CH&PA pursuant to the powers vested in him as the Minister of Housing in accordance with Section 4 (2) of Cap 36:20 and Sections 4 (5) of Cap 36:20 of the Housing Act.
CH&PA has critical housing powers including the issuance of permits for construction of buildings for business purposes.
The revocation comes several weeks after the Minister announced that steps are being taken to remove all the politically-aligned personal from key positions within the Ministry.
Among those who were sitting on the old board were, Apostle Elsworth Williams- Chairman and members; Glenyss James, Thandai McAllister, Khemlall Alvin, Elton Patram, Dale Browne, Kenneth Jordan, Cleveland December, Herman Persaud, Winifred Heywood, Akeem Peter, Chattergoon Ramnauth, Imran Amin, Waneka Arrindell, Kenneth Williams, Juan Hunter and John Macedo.
According to the letter signed by Minister Croal on August 29, the appointment of the members of the Board of Directors of the Central Housing and Planning Authority was made with immediate effect.
