Two more COVID-19 deaths pushes total death toll to 46, 15 new cases

Guyana recorded two COVID-19 related deaths for the second day in a row. The two new deaths bring the total number of deaths to 46.

The Ministry of Health yesterday revealed the two latest fatalities, who are both women. The first victim is an 84-year-old from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) and the other victim is a 47-year old woman from Region One (Barima-Waini).

The Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony stated in a press conference yesterday afternoon that the high increase in COVID-19 deaths recently has been very worrying, saying that all the persons who have died had underlying conditions. He also addressed the major backlog in tests, where he stated that 500 samples were sent to Trinidad for testing and, upon their return, another 500 samples will be sent.

Currently, there are approximately 1000 samples in the backlog. There were also 15 new COVID-19 cases recorded yesterday which brought the total number of confirmed cases to 1,416 cases. The cases were recorded from 88 tests conducted on Thursday.

There are 14 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 55 persons in institutional isolation, 459 in home isolation and 92 in institutional quarantine. The total number of recoveries is now at 844.

As for the regional distribution; Region One has 201 cases, Region Two 14 cases, Region Three 83 cases, Region Four 522, Region Five-eight cases, Region Six 16 cases, Region Seven 231 cases, Region Eight 23 cases, Region Nine 243 cases, and Region Ten 75 cases.

Of all confirmed cases 696 were male and 720 were female.

A total of 9,128 tests were conducted thus far.