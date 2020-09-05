Latest update September 5th, 2020 12:59 AM
Imagine someone walks into your home, orders you to move into the lower flat and takes over the running of the entire property.
It is your home, you have the transport for it. But you have no say in how it is run.
You have become a tenant in your own home. Every month, he sends you bills for the electricity, water, cooking gas and groceries.
He also sends you bills for repairs he said he did but which you did not authorize. He even says you can check the bills to see if it is on par with international prices.
This is what has happened to Guyana. The oil companies have come here and taken over our oil resources.
They are making all the decisions; they are deciding how the sector is to be managed.
They are determining how much oil is being produced. They are determining what is to be spent and how it is to be spent.
Guyana has no say.
And you can be sure that they are sending us the Bills for us to be the checker.
Guyanese must demand a greater say in the how our oil expenses are managed.
Demand a better deal!
Sep 05, 2020By Sean Devers At age 20, Berbice all-rounder Kevin Sinclair has represented Rose Hall Town, Berbice, the West Indies emerging players and most recently, the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Sinclair is fast...
Sep 05, 2020
Sep 05, 2020
Sep 04, 2020
Sep 04, 2020
Sep 04, 2020
I have lived in and studied Guyana for all my life and I don’t think there has been any period, whether months or years,... more
The results of 500 COVID-19 test results were expected to be returned yesterday from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA)... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]