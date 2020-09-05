Only Exxon has an appreciation for the value of money.

The indisputable evidence is that the Scottish of Europe are looked upon differently. Must be the world-class whisky!
How else does one explain why ExxonMobil spent US$186M to address gas flaring issues in that country while Guyana’s gas flaring receives no similar attention? Exxon by its double standards is saying to us, “Not a cent for these greedy ingrates!”
And here it is that we thought that Guyana’s world-class rum could have swung the pendulum in our favor. Something odious and sinister is at work when we compare the manner in which Exxon reacted to the Caucasian Scots versus the dark-skinned Guyanese. It confirms that the discriminatory (at best) is at play; or out and out prejudice (at worst) is at work. Exxon’s perversities against Guyana have increased.
The company has treated us in a scornful, contentious, dismissive and insulting manner. And when that failed, it threatened to leave. Apparently, it is only Exxon that has an appreciation for the value of money. Apparently, poor, coloured Third World natives have no such right and must be kept under the jackboot when they dare to seek more for their riches.
How different is this from the pittances that were sent back to colonized countries from the massive profits gained from their resources? How different is the treatment meted out to the independent Guyana of today versus the pre-independence one?
Winston Churchill had called the colonies ‘milking cows.’ Exxon wants to continue the milking, and Guyana must let out a single “moo”! We should not wait for these companies and its characters to leave. We should send them packing unceremoniously. We should kick their butts out and do so now.
