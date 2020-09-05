Mother who lost her baby during delivery at New Amsterdam Hospital seeking answers

A 24-year-old woman of Williamsburgh, Corentyne, Berbice had her dream of expecting a healthy baby shattered last month and is now seeking answers. Vanita Bipat lost her baby at the New Amsterdam Hospital during delivery about a month ago and is now hoping that an investigation will provide her with some clarity about what took place and why she lost her baby.

Still reeling from grief, Bipat told the media that she did two ultrasounds, one on March 31st at the Anamayah Hospital and one on June 8th at the Port Mourant Hospital but on the latter, her due date was given as July 28th. She subsequently visited her health center on her clinic date (August 4th) and was referred to the high risk clinic at the New Amsterdam Hospital. There, she was told to return on 11th August for admission.

Bipat said she was told by the doctor at the high risk clinic that based on her last ultra sound she would be admitted on the 11th August if there were no signs of labour.

When she showed up on the 11th August there was another doctor at the high risk clinic and that doctor recommended that she do an ultrasound and was then told to return in a week’s time.

“I ask her if my baby was okay and she said the baby was fine”, she said.

Bipat said she returned to the clinic at the NA Hospital the following week, August 16th, and was subsequently admitted. She was informed that labour would be induced but the professionals took her to the labour room until the next day and the doctors that she met on the 11th and 16th were in the labour room along with two other health professionals.

Bipat recalled that half a tablet was inserted into her vagina and shortly after another half was inserted.

“I don’t know if the tablet melt and break up but the doctor asked for another piece and then he start to check for the baby heart beat and he didn’t find any but they didn’t even tell me anything”, she said. There again, she was told that another ultrasound had to be done but the ultrasound machine at the hospital was down.

“The doctor start shake up me belly and they weren’t telling me nothing”, Bipat said. She was then informed after repeatedly inquiring that her baby’s heartbeat could not be located but was assured that all was well.

Bipat said as the day progressed, she began experiencing labour pains and another piece of the tablet was inserted. She was then administered saline and around 4:00 am the next morning she was taken back to the delivery room. An inquiry was made if she can have a caesarian done but was advised by the doctor that she is not an emergency case and as such, that can’t be done. Hours elapsed again and at 1:45 am the next day, her baby was delivered.

“They put the baby on me,” Bipat said, “and cut the cord and then take him away and all I hear them talking that the baby drink a lot of fluids”. She was then informed that the baby had to be given oxygen but did not survive. She said she was told that her baby developed heart and lung problems.

Bipat is accusing the health professionals of neglecting her and believes that if they had paid more attention to her then her baby may have been alive today. She opined that they should have admitted her after the first due date had passed. Bipat believes that there is a huge gap in communication at the institution between doctors and also pointed out that based on her experience the health professionals are giving preference to persons they are acquainted with.

“If the doctor know you then your relatives can go into the labour room because when I was there they said no one can go in but then some people family go”, she said.

Bipat said she decided to finally share her story since she had read in the news that an investigation will be done at the hospital by a special team. She is hopeful that she can be provided with some clarity about what happened to her baby and also wanted to tell her story so that other mothers who may have also experienced such, can do the same.