Man pleads guilty to narcotics charge, gets 18 months imprisonment

A 21-year-old man was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment yesterday, after he pleaded guilty to a trafficking in narcotics charge.

The accused, Jaimaine Jacobs, appeared in the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrates Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert. The charge read that on September 2, 2020 at Waini River, the accused had in his possession 128 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking. When asked to answer to the charge the accused pleaded guilty and was subsequently sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

Kaieteur News understands that on the day in question, police at Seventy KM Checkpoint, Regional Division 2 stopped a pickup, driven by a 30-year-old of Onderneeming Sandpit, Essequibo Coast, which at the time had several occupants en route to Big Hope Backdam, Waini River.

A search was conducted of the vehicle and 128 grams of cannabis wrapped in a transparent plastic bag, were unearthed. The accused, who is a resident of Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, reportedly took ownership of the package.