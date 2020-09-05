Latest update September 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana, Brazil commit to completion of Linden-Lethem road link

Sep 05, 2020 News 0

Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Maria Clara Duclos Carisio, yesterday congratulated Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, on his recent appointment and pledged her country’s support in the continued advancement of bilateral relations.

Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Her Excellency Maria Clara Duclos Carisio, congratulates Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, on his recent appointment.

Further, the Ambassador conveyed that the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, expressed interest in the ongoing dialogue between the two countries and, through that engagement, expanding the agenda on cooperation. She pointed out that Brazil’s Economy Minister, Paulo Guedes, had also publicly expressed his eagerness in the project to extend the road to Georgetown.In his turn, Minister Todd expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Carisio for Brazil’s continued support to and cooperation with Guyana. He noted that the infrastructural project to connect the Lethem to the coast by road would be of mutual benefit to both states.“We are happy to have Brazil as a neighbour,” the Foreign Minister stated.

The current Linden-Lethem road has been giving drivers headaches in rainy seasons.

“The kind-hearted nature of Brazilians is on display as the country continues to support its neighbours during this pandemic.”
He added, “We look to Brazil’s leadership in terms of protecting territorial sovereignty and integrity.”
Ambassador Carisio and Foreign Minister Todd also agreed to further explore cooperation in trade, health, and technical cooperation, among other areas.
The Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Federative Republic of Brazil established diplomatic relations on August 26, 1968. Guyana and Brazil have been talking for years now on collaborating with paving the Linden-Lethem road. Already, a bridge linking both countries has been built across the Takutu River. The roadway has been seen as a major boost to Brazil trade for especially its border areas with Guyana.
The current Linden-Lethem road has been problematic with vehicles sometimes marooned for days because of slushy conditions. Guyana is being looked at as an ideal deep water harbor port because of its geographic position at the northern tip of South America.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Sinclair grateful for CPL opportunity to showcase his skills globally

Sinclair grateful for CPL opportunity to showcase his skills globally

Sep 05, 2020

By Sean Devers At age 20, Berbice all-rounder Kevin Sinclair has represented Rose Hall Town, Berbice, the West Indies emerging players and most recently, the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Sinclair is fast...
Read More
Shariff crowned Junior Chess online champion

Shariff crowned Junior Chess online champion

Sep 05, 2020

Promising stats for GAW heading into CPL semifinals

Promising stats for GAW heading into CPL...

Sep 05, 2020

Warriors end tridents title defence

Warriors end tridents title defence

Sep 04, 2020

Start times for Hero CPL 2020 knockout games confirmed

Start times for Hero CPL 2020 knockout games...

Sep 04, 2020

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots knocked out of CPL 2020 after washout in Tarouba

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots knocked out of CPL...

Sep 04, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019