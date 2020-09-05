Guyana, Brazil commit to completion of Linden-Lethem road link

Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Maria Clara Duclos Carisio, yesterday congratulated Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, on his recent appointment and pledged her country’s support in the continued advancement of bilateral relations.

Further, the Ambassador conveyed that the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, expressed interest in the ongoing dialogue between the two countries and, through that engagement, expanding the agenda on cooperation. She pointed out that Brazil’s Economy Minister, Paulo Guedes, had also publicly expressed his eagerness in the project to extend the road to Georgetown.In his turn, Minister Todd expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Carisio for Brazil’s continued support to and cooperation with Guyana. He noted that the infrastructural project to connect the Lethem to the coast by road would be of mutual benefit to both states.“We are happy to have Brazil as a neighbour,” the Foreign Minister stated.

“The kind-hearted nature of Brazilians is on display as the country continues to support its neighbours during this pandemic.”

He added, “We look to Brazil’s leadership in terms of protecting territorial sovereignty and integrity.”

Ambassador Carisio and Foreign Minister Todd also agreed to further explore cooperation in trade, health, and technical cooperation, among other areas.

The Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Federative Republic of Brazil established diplomatic relations on August 26, 1968. Guyana and Brazil have been talking for years now on collaborating with paving the Linden-Lethem road. Already, a bridge linking both countries has been built across the Takutu River. The roadway has been seen as a major boost to Brazil trade for especially its border areas with Guyana.

The current Linden-Lethem road has been problematic with vehicles sometimes marooned for days because of slushy conditions. Guyana is being looked at as an ideal deep water harbor port because of its geographic position at the northern tip of South America.