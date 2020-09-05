Latest update September 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gun-toting bandits rob pressman of motorcycle

Sep 05, 2020 News 0

A Kaieteur News pressman was yesterday robbed at gunpoint by two gun toting bandits of his brand new black Honda CB motorcycle CK 5166, while riding through a street in Lamaha Park, Georgetown.

The brand new Honda CB motorcycle that was stolen by the gunmen.

The victim, Roy Etkins also of Lamaha Park, had his motorbike stolen at around 11:30Hrs. According to Etkins he had left his home with his bike to go on an errand. However, while he was riding through a street two masked men on a dull coloured black motorcycle rode past him and then stopped exactly in his path.
The rider hopped off, took out a gun, pointed it at Etkins’ face and demanded he hand over his motorcycle. Etkins said at first he resisted but then the bandit cocked the gun. The pressman told this newspaper that he became scared that he was about to get shot and without further hesitation handed over the bike.
The pillion rider hopped on and sped away with his accomplice into South Ruimveldt. The matter was immediately reported to the nearest police station. Commander of division 4 ‘A’, Simon McBean said that the report is on his desk and gave all assurance that his ranks will do their best to trap the gun toting bike thieves. Etkins said that he had only purchased his motorcycle last month at a cost of $290,000 in cash and still owes the dealer a fraction of the amount.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Sinclair grateful for CPL opportunity to showcase his skills globally

Sinclair grateful for CPL opportunity to showcase his skills globally

Sep 05, 2020

By Sean Devers At age 20, Berbice all-rounder Kevin Sinclair has represented Rose Hall Town, Berbice, the West Indies emerging players and most recently, the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Sinclair is fast...
Read More
Shariff crowned Junior Chess online champion

Shariff crowned Junior Chess online champion

Sep 05, 2020

Promising stats for GAW heading into CPL semifinals

Promising stats for GAW heading into CPL...

Sep 05, 2020

Warriors end tridents title defence

Warriors end tridents title defence

Sep 04, 2020

Start times for Hero CPL 2020 knockout games confirmed

Start times for Hero CPL 2020 knockout games...

Sep 04, 2020

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots knocked out of CPL 2020 after washout in Tarouba

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots knocked out of CPL...

Sep 04, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019