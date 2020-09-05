Gun-toting bandits rob pressman of motorcycle

A Kaieteur News pressman was yesterday robbed at gunpoint by two gun toting bandits of his brand new black Honda CB motorcycle CK 5166, while riding through a street in Lamaha Park, Georgetown.

The victim, Roy Etkins also of Lamaha Park, had his motorbike stolen at around 11:30Hrs. According to Etkins he had left his home with his bike to go on an errand. However, while he was riding through a street two masked men on a dull coloured black motorcycle rode past him and then stopped exactly in his path.

The rider hopped off, took out a gun, pointed it at Etkins’ face and demanded he hand over his motorcycle. Etkins said at first he resisted but then the bandit cocked the gun. The pressman told this newspaper that he became scared that he was about to get shot and without further hesitation handed over the bike.

The pillion rider hopped on and sped away with his accomplice into South Ruimveldt. The matter was immediately reported to the nearest police station. Commander of division 4 ‘A’, Simon McBean said that the report is on his desk and gave all assurance that his ranks will do their best to trap the gun toting bike thieves. Etkins said that he had only purchased his motorcycle last month at a cost of $290,000 in cash and still owes the dealer a fraction of the amount.