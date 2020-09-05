Latest update September 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Govt. urged to consider Engineering Bill

Sep 05, 2020 News 0

– association offered to play role in state bodies

The Guyana Association of Engineers yesterday met with the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, where the group, among several other things, urged the Minister to consider the tabling of an ‘Engineering Registration Bill’.

(From right) Mr. John Cush; Jacquelyn Major; Joel Trotman; Minister Juan Edghill; Stuart Hughes; Amir Dillawar; and Safiya Gafoor.

The meeting with the association was held at the Minister’s Wight’s Lane, Kingston, Georgetown office. The visiting team comprised of Stuart Hughes, President of the Association; Joel Trotman, Past President; John Cush, Treasurer; Amir Dillawar, Assistant Secretary/ Treasurer; Jacquelyn Major, the Secretary; and Safiya Gafoor, member.
The President of the Engineering Association explained the importance of the Bill, noting that a draft is currently awaiting review by the Attorney General.
He added that attempts were made to have the prospective legislation move forward by the former Minister of Public Works, Robeson Benn.
The former Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson had also expressed willingness to develop it as well, Mr. Hughes noted.
Edghill said he will review the document and advise the team on whether it can be tabled in Parliament or not. The Engineering Association also indicated its interest in cooperating with the public sector, by way of offering their expertise, especially to the Ministry of Public Works.
“Minister Edghill explained to the team,” a release from the Association noted, “that their services can be useful to the Sea Defence Board, the Demerara Harbour Bridge and even the Power Producers Distributor’s Inc. (PPDI) under the Ministry’s arm. Against this backdrop, he advised the body to formally submit a proposal to kick start the partnership.”

