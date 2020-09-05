All de riggers should go right to de fracking jail

Dem Boys Seh…

De Worst Possible Alternative – according to de Kabaka – was covertly and overtly part of de attempt to steal de elections. Dem boys would not be surprise to learn that some of dem leaders were affected after Uncle Sam decide fuh pull visas of some of those who were undermining democracy.

Dem boys seh de WPA disgrace themselves to the point where they have become totally irrelevant to de country. Not that there were relevant before. But dem was long, long now wah yuh would describe as a ‘cardboard’ party.

Dem boys sehing it again. There should be no mercy fuh those who held this country to ransom fuh five months. It was a real tragedy and people suffered because of de rank dishonesty of them thieves wah try to steal elections. And all of dem deserve fuh go to jail.

The country was at standstill fuh five months. People suffered; poor people were humiliated not being able to put food pun de table or find wuk. De COVID situation got worse because de government in de early stages, when it was necessary, could not afford a total lockdown. There was no Budget and no money to help anybody except dem fat cats wah continued to receive dem pay fuh doing next to nothing.

Dem boys nah gan fuhget all dem wah was part of de rigging and all dem who did stand to benefit from de rigging. Look de situation wah de rigging put we in today. COVID gone haywire.

Dat is why Dem Boys wan tell de Worst Possible Alternative de same thing was Prakash does like tell people…Haul yuh tail!

Talk half and bet de Worst Possible Alternative can’t field a slate fuh de next elections.