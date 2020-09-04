Latest update September 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

What happen to de Cabinet records?

Sep 04, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem Boys nah interested in any review of a review of the ExxonMobil Field Development Plan for Payara. Dem boys dun know what dat review gan show. It gan use all kind of fancy jargon fuh justify why Guyana should accept since Exxon tekkin a lot of risks. Never mind de entire Basin done de-risk.
Dem boys believe Jagdeo was never keen on renegotiating any contract. He mouth bin twisting and turning more than a tornado when it comes to dat contract. He bin talk fuss about respecting de sanctity of contracts. Is only under pressure dat he talk about getting a better deal. But dem boys nah feel he gat de cojones fuh stand up to ExxonMobil.
Dat is why dem boys calling fuh a Commission of Inquiry into de signing of the Exxon contract. Somebody needs to get to de bottom of how dis contract sign and whether de Cabinet or de Rig-adier bin know about it.
Dem boys seh dat by now de government should ah done combing through de Cabinet records fuh see if Cabinet bin ever consider de contract. Dem boys wan know too how de application fuh de environmental permit, which is 1500 pages long, could have been approved de same day it submit. De public entitled to an explanation about dat.
De public is also entitled to know who negotiate the signing bonus and why it was stashed away secretly in de Bank of Guyana and why somebody thought it was a gift.
Guyana sign de worst oil deal in history. De deal rob de people of dem entitlements and now people ah guh talk about review of review and sanctity of contracts.
Talk half and call pun Jagdeo fuh launch a COI into de Exxon contract.

