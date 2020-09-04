Speeding pickup damages cars at Yokohama, leaves cyclist dead

A pedal cyclist was yesterday killed after he was hit down by a Toyota Tacoma pick-up along the Rupert Craig Highway, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Navindra Doray, 42, of Block F, North Sophia, Georgetown

The fatal accident took place at around 13:15hrs in the vicinity of Yokohama Trading Incorporated and Rubis Gas Station.

According to police reports, the pick-up, driven by a Trinidadian national living in Queenstown, was speeding along the highway towards the direction of Georgetown when it decided to overtake a car on the western-side of the southern carriageway. As result, he slammed into the cyclist from behind who was also riding along the same side of the road.

The impact flung the cyclist some distance away and the driver of the pick-up lost control. The vehicle then crashed into the wall of Yokohama Trading, damaging two cars on showcase at the dealership. It toppled a few times before coming to a halt next to where the pedal cyclist had landed.

Persons close by along with those who had stopped to render assistance summoned an ambulance which arrived shortly after.

Paramedics pronounced the cyclist dead while the driver and other occupants of the pick-up were rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

This media house was reliably informed that the driver was transferred to private a hospital while the occupants were admitted at GPHC with injuries to the head and body.

Kaieteur News was told that the occupants of the car were employees at Movietowne.

The body of deceased was taken to the Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting post mortem examination.