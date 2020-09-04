Latest update September 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Special team expected in Region 6 soon to investigate NA Hospital issues.

Sep 04, 2020 News 0

A team from the Ministry of Health is expected in Berbice in the near future to have extensive investigations into issues currently affecting the institution. The team will comprise of Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, who has now been placed in a senior role at the Ministry of Health and other senior officials.

New Amsterdam Hospital, Berbice

Mahadeo served as the CEO for the then (pre-2015) Berbice Regional Health Authority. The announcement was made on Wednesday by the President Irfaan Ali during his visit to East Canje.
Ali had stated that he had read a few “nightmare stories” that occurred at the institution and as such has committed to “fixing it”.
He added that a special team of the health officials will be sent soon “to look into the operations there”.
He pointed out that when those issues arise people have to be held accountable since many of the stories he would have read were “heartbreaking”.

Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo

The President stated that he has had discussions with the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, who already assigned a team to visit the institution to investigate.
He said, “we can’t only build roads…we have to ensure that the systems of the government will work in the interest of people”.
Kaieteur News, a few days ago, reported that a newborn baby suffered a hole on his hands while he was admitted in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the New Amsterdam Hospital.
The mother of the infant had told this publication that doctors informed her that while her baby was receiving treatment in the unit, the intravenous line was faulty and the needle caused the wound.
She stated that it wasn’t until her second visit to the hospital after she was discharged to request a report for her private practitioner that she was told that it was reportedly the antibiotics treatment that caused the large wound to his hand.
The baby also suffered a minor wound to the other hand. It is understood that an internal investigation was launched into that matter.
In the past and up until to date, the New Amsterdam Hospital has been plagued with complaints from shortage of drugs, the distasteful treatment given to patients by some health professionals and maternal deaths, among other issues.

 

