Paul Cheong also named to chair GuyOil board Manniram Prashad back at Gaming Authority

Paul Cheong, who currently sits as the Chairman of the National Industrial Investors Limited (NICIL), has been presented with another appointment.

This time as the Chairman of the state-owned Guyana Oil Company (GuyOil).

According to a publication in the Official Gazette, the other members on GuyOil’s Board are Shameer Hussain, Abena Moore, Dr. Vishnu Bandhu, Akanni Blair, and Dru Bahadur.

Additionally, former Trade and Tourism Minister, Manniram Prashad, has also been re-appointed Chairman of the Guyana Gaming Authority, which falls under the Tourism Industry and Commerce Sector.

The other Board members listed for the Gaming Authority are Abena Moore, Genevieve Blackman, Sase Gunraj, and Mark Conway.

Prashad had served as Chairman of the Gaming Authority back in 2012 and will replace Roysdale Forde while Cheong would be replacing Mark Bender at GuyOil.

The appointments took effect on August 27, 2020 and will both run for a period of one year, until August 26, 2021.