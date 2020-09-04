Paul Cheong also named to chair GuyOil board Manniram Prashad back at Gaming Authority

Latest update September 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
Paul Cheong, who currently sits as the Chairman of the National Industrial Investors Limited (NICIL), has been presented with another appointment.
This time as the Chairman of the state-owned Guyana Oil Company (GuyOil).
According to a publication in the Official Gazette, the other members on GuyOil’s Board are Shameer Hussain, Abena Moore, Dr. Vishnu Bandhu, Akanni Blair, and Dru Bahadur.
Additionally, former Trade and Tourism Minister, Manniram Prashad, has also been re-appointed Chairman of the Guyana Gaming Authority, which falls under the Tourism Industry and Commerce Sector.
The other Board members listed for the Gaming Authority are Abena Moore, Genevieve Blackman, Sase Gunraj, and Mark Conway.
Prashad had served as Chairman of the Gaming Authority back in 2012 and will replace Roysdale Forde while Cheong would be replacing Mark Bender at GuyOil.
The appointments took effect on August 27, 2020 and will both run for a period of one year, until August 26, 2021.
Sep 04, 2020The Barbados Tridents’ stuttering defence of their Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title finally ended as they again failed to make three figures against a well-balanced Guyana Amazon Warriors...
Sep 04, 2020
Sep 04, 2020
Sep 04, 2020
Sep 03, 2020
Sep 03, 2020
Today, I continue where I left off yesterday, in looking at the factors that caused the APNU+AFC to lose the election. Yesterday,... more
In one day, the following were seen around the country: persons could be seen in minibuses not wearing masks; food sellers... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]