Over 80% of ERC complaints received are from social media spats

– police force, Bureau of Statistics hiring practice under spotlight

The Ethnic Relations Commission(ERC), conducting investigations into complaints received, says that a significant amount is coming about from social media.

The regulatory body, which says it has been adopting measures to bring amicable resolutions to racial and ethnic issues in the execution of its constitutional mandate, says a majority percentage; 87.2% of the complaints received, regards incidents on social media, more specifically Facebook with a total of 89 complaints out of 102.

The Commission noted, however, in a statement this week, that the capacity of the ERC to productively investigate those complaints is limited by factors including the prevalent use of fake profiles to make racially insensitive posts or comments.

In the case of active profiles, the ERC said that there are challenges such as private user profiles or the unavailability of the accused person’s legal name, address or contact information, or the accused residing out of Guyana, making jurisdiction an issue.

As a result of those limitations, the Commission has adopted two courses.

First, it has published the posts and faces of persons whom complaints have been made against through social media in the “Persons of Interest” initiative.

This has generated positive feedback with the public’s assistance and in some cases the co-operation of the accused.

“Individuals such as Chaitram Goberdhan aka Bounty, Lucra Adams, Lashana Chester, Mollyann Moonsammy, Marcel Haymer and Tifany Greene have contacted the Commission. The practice of publishing persons of interest will be done periodically and the Commission is relying on the public’s assistance in identifying offenders,” the Commission said in the statement Additionally, the Commission met with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Cyber Crimes Unit and the two agencies are on a productive path of working together.

It was pointed out by the Ministry that a few of the complaints received by the Commission do not offend against the Racial Hostility Act or the Representation of the People Act but instead are criminal offences to be investigated by the police.

“Those complaints have been referred to the police for necessary action. Approximately eight Facebook incidents fall in that category. One complaint of an incident fell under the jurisdiction of the police and evoked summary court proceedings. Furthermore, another complaint fell outside of the ambit of the ERC – it was a matter to be investigated by the Women and Gender Equality Commission,” the ERC added in a statement.

Meanwhile, several anonymous complaints have been made to the Commission involving state entities.

In particular, an anonymous complaint was made citing racially prejudiced promotion practices of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and another was also made against the recruitment practices of the Bureau of Statistics.

The Commission has also investigated complaints made against public officials, for instance, the Mayor of Bartica is currently under investigation.

“Since the publication of his name in the” Persons of Interest”, he has undertaken to co-operate with us,” the Commission said.

Despite the many impediments, some beyond the control of the ERC, the Commission says it has been tirelessly working to promote harmony and good relations in the 10 administrative regions.

The investigative team of the Commission worked closely with the Co-operative Development and Societies Department in addressing the concerns of the members.

This matter is currently still under investigation as the Commission awaits the submission of important documents in the case.

The Commission, through its Investigative Sub-Committee arm, also conducted mediation sessions touching and concerning adversities surrounding racism in the workforce and racial conflicts in land occupation and land allocation.

A mediation exercise was completed at the Fort Wellington Dental Department, WCB, where accusations were made of racial partiality in the performance of professional duties and discriminatory discipline of staff on the basis of race.

During the mediation, the health officials gave an undertaking to work in unison and emotional apologies were made.

Added to that, a team recently mediated in the community of Mon Repos, ECD, where land conflict evolved into racial tensions. In addition to the mediation session, the Commission has been working in conjunction with the Lands and Surveys Commission to settle allegations of land encroachment, a matter in which the ERC expects an imminent resolution.

The Commission, through that exercise, has made recommendations for departmental changes which include effective systems of record-keeping and human and social development of staff through counselling and training.