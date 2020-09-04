Middle Road murder suspect remanded for shooting at cop

Murder suspect, Wayne Castello called ‘Top cat’, was yesterday remanded to prison for allegedly discharging a loaded firearm at a police officer and being in the unlawful possession of a gun and ammunitions.

The 27-year-old defendant of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly.

Castello denied that charge which stated that on August 27, 2020, at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he discharged a loaded firearm at Police Officer, Kester Cosbert, with intent to maim, disfigure or cause him grievous bodily harm.

The defendant also denied that on the same date and at the same location, he had in his possession one 9mm pistol together with six rounds of matching ammunition when he is not a licensed firearm holder.

After the charges were read to the defendant, Magistrate Daly remanded him to prison and the matter was adjourned to September 23, 2020, and transferred to Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.

Castello was wanted for the murder of Navindra Samaroo, a marketing agent who was shot and killed on Middle Road, La Penitence last month.

According to a police report, Castello was captured at Genip Lane, East Ruimveldt.

Police, acting on information, went to the location where they saw the defendant.

Castello immediately attempted to mount a black motorcycle and ride away but the ranks saw this, stopped and disembarked their patrol vehicle.

Realizing that he was trapped, Castello reportedly pulled a gun from his waist and began shooting at the lawmen.

The ranks returned fire and a bullet struck Castello on his foot. Castello fell to the ground and the ranks seized the opportunity to relieve him of the gun.

He was then transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for medical treatment.