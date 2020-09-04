We have riches and yet we make ourselves poor. We think small and so we make ourselves petty by our narrow outlook on life.
This is why people in the First World have such a poor opinion of us and why they exploit us time and time again, while leaving us hand-to-mouth and divided.
When we, proud Guyanese citizens, should be rising to great heights, we cheat ourselves by the way we think.
Successive political leaders with their Third World mentality force us to ‘scratch out a living’.
We allow ourselves to barely exist when we give away our gold and get gooseberries in return. We do this again when we gift out our bauxite for a bag of bananas.
We allow ourselves to be treated like a Banana Republic; whether it is the PPP/C or APNU+AFC in government.
We take chump change for our timber from the Chinese and rejoice all the way to the shop in order to buy the basic necessities of life. We do the same when Russians, Canadians and the Americans cooked our goose with our gold, bauxite and oil. The latter had the audacity to spit in our faces, when we demand the renegotiation and revision of that “choke-and-rob” oil contract.
When will our leaders bargain better rather than beg? When will our citizens hold their leaders accountable? And when will both leaders and citizens be matured and wise in ensuring value for our immense wealth?
If we could only get ONE contract right, we could enjoy a higher standard of living. Just
one contract!
By Sir Ronald Sanders
IF ONLY WE COULD GET ONE CONTRACT RIGHT!
Sep 04, 2020
