Latest update September 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

IF ONLY WE COULD GET ONE CONTRACT RIGHT!

Sep 04, 2020 Front Page Comment, News 0

We have riches and yet we make ourselves poor. We think small and so we make ourselves petty by our narrow outlook on life.

This is why people in the First World have such a poor opinion of us and why they exploit us time and time again, while leaving us hand-to-mouth and divided.

When we, proud Guyanese citizens, should be rising to great heights, we cheat ourselves by the way we think.

Successive political leaders with their Third World mentality force us to ‘scratch out a living’.

We allow ourselves to barely exist when we give away our gold and get gooseberries in return. We do this again when we gift out our bauxite for a bag of bananas.

We allow ourselves to be treated like a Banana Republic; whether it is the PPP/C or APNU+AFC in government.

We take chump change for our timber from the Chinese and rejoice all the way to the shop in order to buy the basic necessities of life. We do the same when Russians, Canadians and the Americans cooked our goose with our gold, bauxite and oil. The latter had the audacity to spit in our faces, when we demand the renegotiation and revision of that “choke-and-rob” oil contract.

When will our leaders bargain better rather than beg? When will our citizens hold their leaders accountable? And when will both leaders and citizens be matured and wise in ensuring value for our immense wealth?

If we could only get ONE contract right, we could enjoy a higher standard of living. Just
one contract!

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Warriors end tridents title defence

Warriors end tridents title defence

Sep 04, 2020

The Barbados Tridents’ stuttering defence of their Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title finally ended as they again failed to make three figures against a well-balanced Guyana Amazon Warriors...
Read More
Start times for Hero CPL 2020 knockout games confirmed

Start times for Hero CPL 2020 knockout games...

Sep 04, 2020

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots knocked out of CPL 2020 after washout in Tarouba

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots knocked out of CPL...

Sep 04, 2020

RHTY&SC 30th Anniversary Club team up with Mike’s Pharmacy to donate to two Hospitals

RHTY&SC 30th Anniversary Club team up with...

Sep 04, 2020

Hetmyer takes Guyana into semis

Hetmyer takes Guyana into semis

Sep 03, 2020

Everest Cricket Club congratulates President Manzoor Nadir

Everest Cricket Club congratulates President...

Sep 03, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019