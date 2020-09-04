IDB launches initiative to harness innovative ideas in Guyana, other territories

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), one of Guyana’s crucial development partners, has launched the Pivot Movement to harness the most innovative ideas for Caribbean development and create a plan for the future of the region.

The Movement includes a crowd-sourcing contest and an event.

Pivot Search is the crowd-sourcing platform to receive new development ideas. It runs from September 2 to September 18, with a US$5000 cash prize.

Along with partners Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator (CCSA), Singularity University and Destination Experience, Kaieteur News understands that the IDB will also host The Pivot Event, a virtual conference, between October 15 and 30, 2020.

General Manager of the IDB’s Country Department Caribbean Group (CCB), Therese Turner-Jones noted yesterday that the Pivot Movement is a vehicle for Caribbean transformation driven by ideas.

The IDB official said it gives anyone anywhere the opportunity to help shape the future of the region. “We are creating an innovative space where pioneering minds will discuss moonshot ideas to drive a more resilient and secure future for all Caribbean people.”

Further to this, the financial institution was keen to note that the Pivot Search, which precedes the event, is a call for ideas from members of the public.

The bank explained that three ideas will be selected for the prize and will also secure a place at The Pivot Event. The ideas in the areas of electro-mobility, digital transformation and re-imaging tourism can be submitted here: https://caribbeanpivot.com/#search.

Racquel Moses, CEO of Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator (CCSA) said: “In the Caribbean, we battle with the disastrous impacts of climate change. Innovation is urgently needed to build our resilience to these impacts and the CCSA is delighted to be a partner in this movement. We are excited by the application of innovation to combat long standing challenges.”

Moonshot thinking is an approach entrenched by Singularity University, which will facilitate sessions over the five days of the inaugural Pivot Event. Thought leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs will be invited to plan a vision for the Caribbean in the next decade.

It will explore three moonshot ideas under each of the three themes for a total of nine ideas.

Three of those ideas will come from the final winners of The Pivot Search who will be given the opportunity to attend the conference. The final outcomes of the event will be a plan for the nine moonshot ideas and a roadmap for access to funding.

Individuals can request an invitation to the Pivot Event and get further details about how to submit ideas for The Pivot Search via the website www.caribbeanpivot.com .

Established in 1959, the IDB is a leading source of long-term financing for economic, social and institutional development in Latin America and the Caribbean. The IDB also conducts cutting-edge research and provides policy advice, technical assistance and training to public and private sector clients throughout the region.