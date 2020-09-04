Groundbreaking ‘Room 592’ brings curtains down tonight

Latest update September 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
Guyana’s biggest prime time show, ‘Room 592’ is set to host its final show this evening on Kaieteur Radio.
Since starting in early March, in the height of the elections standoff, the show which is hosted by Dr Yog Mahadeo and co-hosted by Senior Journalist/Editor, Leonard Gildarie, have been lauded for asking the tough questions with a range of local and international guests, including President Irfaan Ali.
It has garnered one of the biggest social media following.
On Wednesday, Dr Mahadeo disclosed that the show has definitely made an impact but with democracy ensured with a legitimate government and functioning parliament in place, it is clear that the show has served its purpose.
He acknowledged the role of Gildarie and lauded Kaieteur News and Kaieteur Radio for making its studio available.
He hinted at being available in the future.
According to owner/Publisher, Glenn Lall, Dr Mahadeo’s contributions to the media in the last five months would be remembered when the history books of Guyana are written.
“Yog contributed his time willingly, night and day to the radio and people of Guyana. He worked without pay. We are deeply grateful for his work. I wish him all the best.”
The finale is expected to start at 19:30hrs on 99.1/99.5fm and can be live streamed on Kaieteur Radio on Facebook or Kaieteur Radio Live Stream on Youtube.
Sep 04, 2020The Barbados Tridents’ stuttering defence of their Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title finally ended as they again failed to make three figures against a well-balanced Guyana Amazon Warriors...
Sep 04, 2020
Sep 04, 2020
Sep 04, 2020
Sep 03, 2020
Sep 03, 2020
Today, I continue where I left off yesterday, in looking at the factors that caused the APNU+AFC to lose the election. Yesterday,... more
In one day, the following were seen around the country: persons could be seen in minibuses not wearing masks; food sellers... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]