Groundbreaking ‘Room 592’ brings curtains down tonight

Sep 04, 2020

Guyana’s biggest prime time show, ‘Room 592’ is set to host its final show this evening on Kaieteur Radio.

Since starting in early March, in the height of the elections standoff, the show which is hosted by Dr Yog Mahadeo and co-hosted by Senior Journalist/Editor, Leonard Gildarie, have been lauded for asking the tough questions with a range of local and international guests, including President Irfaan Ali.

It has garnered one of the biggest social media following.

On Wednesday, Dr Mahadeo disclosed that the show has definitely made an impact but with democracy ensured with a legitimate government and functioning parliament in place, it is clear that the show has served its purpose.

He acknowledged the role of Gildarie and lauded Kaieteur News and Kaieteur Radio for making its studio available.

He hinted at being available in the future.

According to owner/Publisher, Glenn Lall, Dr Mahadeo’s contributions to the media in the last five months would be remembered when the history books of Guyana are written.

“Yog contributed his time willingly, night and day to the radio and people of Guyana. He worked without pay. We are deeply grateful for his work. I wish him all the best.”

The finale is expected to start at 19:30hrs on 99.1/99.5fm and can be live streamed on Kaieteur Radio on Facebook or Kaieteur Radio Live Stream on Youtube.

 

