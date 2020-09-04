Exxon spends US$186M to fix flaring at Scottish plant

– but continues to flout regulations in Guyana

Due to concerns raised by Scottish residents over flaring at an Exxon controlled plant there, the oil major late last year announced a commitment of £140M (US$186M) to fix the issue.

Though it would commit so much to the European country, ExxonMobil continues to flout the concerns of environmentalists here in Guyana as it exploits loopholes in its Liza-1 permit to flare billions of cubic feet of natural gas.

It even expects those loopholes to be preserved in permits for its future projects, as it refuses to spend more to safeguard Guyana’s environment.

The Scottish situation

The Mossmorran Natural Gas Liquids plant comprises two plants: the Fife NGL Plant operated by Shell and the Fife Ethylene Plant operated by ExxonMobil. The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) had said last year that an “unprecedented” scale of hundreds of complaints from nearby residents and other members of the public about rumbling noises and disturbing chemical smells. Over the years, there have also been complaints about bright flames and black smoke emanating from the plant.

As with the Guyana situation, Exxon had blamed the issue on defective equipment.

Meanwhile, persons campaigning to end the flaring are reported as saying that residents are “living in fear” wondering what the true impact of the plant’s operations could be on their livelihoods.

The issue of flaring is regarded by industry experts working with Scotland as an important issue, permitted only under certain conditions necessary to release pressure and maintain safety. In Guyana, however, the government does not want any flaring to occur.

One resident told BBC that when it happened, her eyes would burn and she wouldn’t be able to catch her breath. She, like many others, was especially concerned about the long-term effect of the flaring on children.

Another woman was horrified to know that her seven-year-old son’s asthma was triggered by the flaring. Though he only used his inhaler about three times a year, she said it meant he had to use it every day when the company flared.

As Exxon has done for its environmental infractions in Guyana, it sought to deny the impact of the flaring.

BBC reported in August 2019 that the company said its plant is unlikely to have an impact on air quality and human health, and that the flaring poses no significant risk.

In the month after, as complaints continued to grow by the hundreds, ExxonMobil made the announcement that it would spend the £140M (US$186M) on work to mitigate the flaring – which included fitting flaring tips and other technology.

Scottish Energy Minister is quoted by BBC as saying, “Given community concerns, the Scottish government has been clear that the frequency of unplanned flaring at the site is unacceptable…”

The Guyana Situation

ExxonMobil has flared over 10 billion cubic feet of natural gas at the Liza Destiny Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel.

It claims the issue persists due to defective equipment currently undergoing repairs in Germany. Head of the local Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams, had noted that loopholes exist in the Liza-1 permit which have been exploited by ExxonMobil to flare. Those loopholes also exist in the Liza-2 and Payara project plans, and have held up the approval for the Payara project. Exxon wants to keep the very loopholes, which allow it to flare despite doing considerable damage to Guyana’s environment, its reputation as a carbon sink, and its opportunities of funding from its environmental development partners.

While some would think that Exxon’s expenditure in Scotland sets a precedent for its regard for the environment, its posturing in Guyana indicates otherwise.