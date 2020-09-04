Education Ministry cancels Grades 2, 4 and 9 assessments

The Ministry of Education has announced that there will be no sittings of the National Grades Two, Four, and Nine Assessments for the academic year of September 2019 – July 2020.

The announcement was made yesterday in a notice to parents, students, teachers, administrators, and the general public.

The Ministry did note, however, that the decision will not affect the academic records of students.

The decision to cancel the assessments was made in light of the COVID-19 virus that would have had students at home since the month of March this year.

The unavailability of physical class sessions would have been exacerbated by the fact that thousands of students still have no access to internet.

Additionally, the Ministry would have been requesting applications from teachers from Grades Nine to 11 to host programmes on the Guyana Learning Channel (GLC) that will feature educational materials being presented from the Ministry’s syllabus.

This is one of the many initiatives, which the Ministry has proposed to promote learning despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The challenge will remain to get the lessons to the hinterlands.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, recently engaged with parents, teachers, and other stakeholders in a virtual meeting to present new ideas and hear their concerns. In the meeting, Manickchand stated that the Guyana Learning Channel will be seeing enhancements which will enable more access to learning material and it will also provide wider coverage to all regions across Guyana and “teachers, parents and students can also look out for print packages that will be distributed countrywide”.

She also stated that, “We’re looking at making sure that teachers can be trained… So, very shortly you will see us rolling out mass teacher training, where we hope to ensure every single teacher in the system is trained presently.”