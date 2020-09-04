Cyclist killed in Dennis Street accident

Latest update September 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
A pedal cyclist, yesterday, died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) while receiving treatment for injuries he sustained after he collided with a motorcar, on Tuesday last, along Dennis Street, Sophia, Georgetown.
The now dead cyclist was identified as Joseph Semple, 52, of ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.
According to police reports, Semple was hit down by the motorcar at around 18:30hrs that evening.
Investigators said that the car was heading in the western direction along the northern side of the road when Semple attempted to ride across the road at the said time.
As a result, the car collided with his bicycle and he was thrown some distance away on the paved road.
He was picked-up in a semi-conscious state by public-spirited citizens and rushed to GPHC where he was admitted in a critical condition.
At around 16:05hrs, Semple succumbed to his injuries.
