Clerk robbed by passengers, dumped on roadway

A woman was on Wednesday robbed at knifepoint in a taxi along the West Coast Demerara (WCD) Public Road by its driver and passengers.

According to police, the victim, Taliya Kamrudin, 22, a clerk of Uitvlugt Front, flogged down the short drop cab on the Uitvlugt Public Road. There were two passengers inside.

The car stopped and Kamrudin entered and told the driver that she will be dropping off at Tuschen.

However, while the car was passing De Kendren, the male passenger who sat next to Kamrudin, pulled out a ‘Rambo’ knife, pointed it at the woman and threatened to kill her.

The man then relieved Kamrudin of her Galaxy Note 5 cell phone, gold earrings, a gold ring and $12,000 in cash.

As they were approaching Zeelugt, the driver turned the car around and shortly after dumped the woman out in along a roadway.

Persons who saw the woman being thrown out of the back seat of the car rushed to her assistance. They loaned her a phone call and she made contact with relatives who reported the matter at the Leonora Police Station.

Multiple patrol units were sent out to intercept the car.

At Vreed-en-Hoop junction, the car was intercepted and the suspects were arrested.

The driver of the car is said to be a taxi driver, 32, from D’Urban Street Georgetown, while the male passenger who held the woman at knife point is a labourer, 23, of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The other passenger arrested is a female vendor, 23, of Sophia Squatting Area.

The car was subsequently searched and the stolen items were recovered.