Vagrant stabbed to death over sale of construction net

Latest update September 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM
A vagrant was yesterday stabbed to death by a farmer at Bourda Market over the sale of a construction net.
The vagrant, Ovid Chester, 52, called ‘Bruckie’’ who sleeps at the said market, was slain at around 10:00hrs.
According to police reports, Chester met his demise during an argument with his alleged killer over money for a construction net he was given to sell.
On Tuesday the suspect, said to be a farmer of Block 22 Wismar, Linden, Region 10, brought to the market a construction net he intended to sell. While looking for a buyer, he was approached by the vagrant who offered to sell the net for him.
The farmer willingly agreed and handed over the item to the vagrant, who had left immediately to source a buyer. Investigators were told that the farmer reportedly waited a while for the vagrant to return but he never did.
The farmer reportedly left but returned yesterday in search of Chester and found him in a track leading towards North Road, Bourda. There, according to reports, he confronted the vagrant and asked for the money from the sale of the net.
However, investigators said that the vagrant failed to produce the net or the cash which resulted in a heated argument between the two. According to reports, the enraged farmer pulled a knife from his waist and stabbed Chester to the region of his heart. Chester ran but collapsed and died a short distance away.
Vendors and eyewitnesses alerted police and an Anti-Crime Patrol Unit that was in the vicinity moved swiftly and caught the farmer before he escaped.
According to police reports, Chester’s alleged killer was nabbed with the murder weapon in his hand. (Shervin Belgrave)
Sep 03, 2020
