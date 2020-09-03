Shop owner misses intended target, shoots friend

A shop owner yesterday missed his intended target and shot the target’s friend instead.

The shooting took place sometime around 03:00hrs at the shop owner’s place located in Chi Chi Backdam, North West District (NWD), Region One.

According to police reports, the victim, Lloyd London, of Heaven Hill, Matthews Ridge had accompanied his friend to the shop owner’s place to drink alcohol.

While they were imbibing, London’s friend got into a heated argument with the shop owner.

According London, his friend got drunk and started taunting the shop owner. The man reportedly got furious and went into his bedroom (located in the shop) where he picked up a 9MM Pistol and returned. London said when he saw the man with the gun, he got up and walked towards him with the intention of calming him down. The shop owner, nevertheless, raised his pistol and appeared to fire it at London’s friend.

London said it was after he heard the explosion he felt a “numbness” in his left foot. The man said when he looked down, he saw his instep was bleeding and realized that he was shot.

London said that since no one rendered assistance to him, he had to drag for some distance until he arrived at a location where he was able to receive a signal for his cell phone. He said he made a phone call to a relative and requested that he send a motorbike to take him to the Port Kaituma District Hospital. London said that he waited in pain for about three hours before it arrived.

London said he had to endure a three-hour journey to get to the hospital.

At the hospital, doctors were unable to operate and remove the bullet from his foot. Moreover, late yesterday, he was air dashed to the city so that he could seek medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Just after 20:00hrs, London was relieved from his excruciating pain after the bullet was successfully removed by GPHC doctors. Police are yet to arrest the shop owner.