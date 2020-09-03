Sherwyn Greaves is new Housing CEO

Latest update September 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Housing and Water yesterday announced the appointment of Mr. Sherwyn Greaves as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).
According to a press release, the newly appointed CEO brings with him a wealth of knowledge in the areas of effective leadership and communication as he holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the Australia Institute of Business, a diploma in banking from the Associate Institute of Canadian Bankers as well as a certificate in People and Team Management from the Canadian Securities Institute.
Greaves, who had a career in banking spanning over 27 years, has also held key managerial positions throughout the country and is trained in the areas of Change Management, Security and Fraud Awareness, High-performance Management and Business Continuity Planning, among others.
The release also stated that “the management and staff look forward to working with Mr. Greaves as he furthers the agenda of the agency.”
Greaves will be replacing, Mr. Lelon Saul, the former CEO of CH&PA, who was sent on pre-retirement leave last month.
Sep 03, 2020CPL – Shimron Hetmyer followed another good Guyana Amazon Warriors bowling performance with an unbeaten half-century to take the perennial finalists to the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)...
Sep 03, 2020
Sep 02, 2020
Sep 02, 2020
Sep 01, 2020
Sep 01, 2020
In my August 23 column, captioned: “APNU+AFC: Complex and not so complex reasons for the untergang,” I indicated that... more
Dr. Vincent Adams, the Head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), was more than a decent cricketer. He could at times... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]