Sherwyn Greaves is new Housing CEO

The Ministry of Housing and Water yesterday announced the appointment of Mr. Sherwyn Greaves as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

According to a press release, the newly appointed CEO brings with him a wealth of knowledge in the areas of effective leadership and communication as he holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the Australia Institute of Business, a diploma in banking from the Associate Institute of Canadian Bankers as well as a certificate in People and Team Management from the Canadian Securities Institute.

Greaves, who had a career in banking spanning over 27 years, has also held key managerial positions throughout the country and is trained in the areas of Change Management, Security and Fraud Awareness, High-performance Management and Business Continuity Planning, among others.

The release also stated that “the management and staff look forward to working with Mr. Greaves as he furthers the agenda of the agency.”

Greaves will be replacing, Mr. Lelon Saul, the former CEO of CH&PA, who was sent on pre-retirement leave last month.