Nine new cases of COVID-19 infections

Latest update September 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Guyana’s COVID -19 number has moved to 1,382 of which nine are new cases and 43 are deaths. According to information released from the Ministry of Health, there are now 14 patients in the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
According to the regional breakdown of the nine cases – three are in Region Four, three in Region One, one new in Region Seven and two in Region Nine.
In the meantime, the Ministry reported that 71 persons remain in institutional isolation and 477 in home isolation; a total of 779 persons have so far recovered from the disease, while 106 persons are in quarantine.
The number of persons tested so far for COVID-19 is 8,918.
