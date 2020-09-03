La Grange man killed in hit and run accident

Latest update September 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM
– Car found in bodywork shop; suspect arrested
Police yesterday located a car in an auto bodywork shop which was reportedly involved in a hit and run accident on Tuesday that claimed the life of a La Grange man.
The now dead man, Imran Abdul, 25, of Unity Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was struck down along the La Grange public road at around 21:40hrs.
Reports are that Abdul had just left his brother’s residence in the Goed Fortuin Squatting Area and was walking at the side of the road heading home when a speeding motorcar hit him from behind.
The impact propelled Abdul into the air before he landed on the parapet. Instead of stopping to assist the young man, the driver of the car sped away.
Abdul’s family, along with other nearby residents, rushed out of their homes immediately to render assistance. Abdul was picked him up in an unconscious state and rushed him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.
The following day, investigators received information that the car involved in the accident was being repaired at a bodywork shop at Belle West, Canal Number Two (Region Three).
Ranks were dispatched to the location and there they pressed the mechanics, along with two others who were subsequently arrested and taken into custody, for information about the owner and driver of the car.
The driver is said to be a 32-year-old resident of Stanleytown, WBD.
