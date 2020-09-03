Beware of fake Police Force Facebook page

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is urging the public to beware of a fake Facebook page purporting to be managed by the Force.

According to a police report, “The aim of the page is to create discord in society.” It was also revealed that the author(s) have since changed their logo to mirror the new logo posted on the Force’s official Facebook page.

Moreover, the GPF said that it “wishes to advice Facebook users to be aware of the actions and make all efforts to avoid communication of any form with the fake page.”

It was also noted that the GPF “does not and has never used its page to communicate with persons who are available at any given time for questioning and has not changed this policy.”

As such, the GPF is urging all Facebook users to click on the following link https://m.facebook.com/Guyana-Police-Force-108283724124006/ and report the page as they continue to investigate to ascertain the author(s) behind the account with the intent of prosecuting him/her or them to the full extent of the Law.

The Force also assured the citizenry that it remains committed to the objects of the Force as set out in Section 3(2) of Chapter 16:01 of the Laws of Guyana which reads as follows: “The prevention and detection of crime; the preservation of law and order; the preservation of peace; the repression of internal disturbances; the protection of property; the apprehension of offenders; the due enforcement of all laws and regulations.”