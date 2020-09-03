At least 50 percent of the population must ‘mask up’ to control the spread of COVID-19

– Emergency Medicine Specialist

– proposes measures to minimize hospitalizations

If, at least, 50 percent of the population adheres to the COVID-19 guidelines, that could be enough to help control its spread. At least this is the theory being proffered by Emergency Medicine Specialist, Dr. Zulfikar Bux.

Given this probability, Dr. Bux has sought to somewhat appease concerns triggered by those who continue to refuse to wear face masks. “Do not get deterred if others are not wearing their masks; studies are showing that even if 50 percent of the country wears their masks that would be sufficient to control the spread of the virus,” the medical practitioner noted.

He reminded too that, in addition to mask wearing, persons can boost their chances of warding off the disease by practising some simple measures. These, he said, include, but are not limited to, avoiding crowded environments and deliberate gatherings; social distancing more than six feet; keeping your hands clean at all times and getting tested if you suspect you have the disease.

But according to Dr. Bux, the best way to fight the disease is to avoid getting it altogether. “By practising preventative measures, we limit the spread of the virus and prevent our country from becoming overwhelmed. Imagine if we all were to wear masks when we are out, the virus would be stopped in its tracks and we will all be able to thrive,” he assured.

Taking note of the surge in cases in recent weeks, Dr. Bux expressed concern that behavioural change, to help mitigate the spread of the disease, has not been consistent. He, moreover, noted, “We have to be careful as the medical system is struggling to cope with the demands of managing the rise in COVID-19 cases, and the non COVID-19 conditions that are also slowly increasing.”

The system is especially pressured since, according to Dr. Bux, it was never designed to cope with a pandemic.

Considering the impact on the system, Dr. Bux proposed measures to minimize hospitalizations from the disease. “You may be thinking that this is beyond your control if you were to get the disease. Actually, you may have more control than you know,” said Dr. Bux.

According to him, numerous studies have shown that there are medications, once used early, that can significantly reduce the chance of the disease progressing to the more severe form and thereby, preventing hospitalizations.

He revealed that the earlier, a person diagnosed with COVID-19, commences treatment such as: Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, Azithromycin and daily dosages of Vitamins C, D and Zinc, the more likely they are to ward off the severe form of the disease.

For this reason, Dr. Bux revealed, “these medications are now part of the national treatment guidelines and you can opt to use them even before getting your results. Once your doctor suspects that you have the disease, you can decide to initiate the treatment while you await your results.” Moreover, he advised, “do not hesitate to request these treatments early if your doctor suspects that you have the disease. You will be helping yourself and, at the same time, avoiding hospitalization which is a key factor in preventing the system from becoming overwhelmed.”

By virtue of the system being pressured, Dr. Bux disclosed that health workers are feeling the squeeze. “The healthcare providers are literally putting their safety and lives at risk to ensure we continue to cope with the increasing demands,” said Dr. Bux.

For this reason, he stressed the need for strategic measures to not only be implemented but adhered to, if the public health system is to survive COVID-19.

Currently, there are more than 1,300 reported positives and the death toll, up to press time, was 43.

“The spread is too great and there is no turning back. What we do as a people will determine how much we suffer or how fast we recover,” said Dr. Bux as he added, “Let’s arm ourselves with our masks and battle this virus knowing that there are early treatment options available to help us in the event that we falter.”

According to the optimistic Dr. Bux, “if we were to take the actions that I described immediately…we can have control of this virus by late October to early November. We then should be able to sustain our livelihoods and ‘ride the tide’ until a vaccine becomes available.”