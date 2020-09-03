A dozen COVID-19 patients transferred to Ocean View Hospital

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has started to utilize the recently retrofitted $1.6 billion Ocean View COVID-19 hospital. The Liliendaal, East Coast of Demerara facility is now the official national Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

A GPHC official told this newspaper that moves were made to start utilizing the facility on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. First an initial six patients were transferred then an additional six followed. Of the 12 transferred patients, 10 are maternity patients and two are transitioning patients (patients who would have been suspected to have COVID-19 but are awaiting their results). It was also revealed that none of them are listed as critical.

According to the official, the GPHC would have facilitated the transfer of the patients and also provided the necessary staff. When asked if the facility has the necessary equipment to house and treat the patients, the official stated that the necessary equipment would have been procured by the Ministry of Health.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, following a tour of the facility had announced that it was ready for its phase one opening which enables 50 percent usage and also aids in removing some of the burden placed on the GPHC, in light of a high surge in cases.

It was also highlighted that the facility had electricity, water and sewage issues which had delayed the transfer of patients. However, it was noted that Minister Anthony would have been liaising with the Public Works and Housing and Water Ministries to resolve the issues.

Additionally, it was disclosed that there will be a special section within the facility that is designated to housing pre- and post-natal maternity cases.

Regarding the hospital’s phase two opening, Kaieteur News was told that the country’s current budget only caters to phase one being implemented. Phase two of the opening will progress over a three to four-month period which will see the entire facility being utilized.

It will feature the activation of an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and a High Dependency Unit (HDU). In that phase, the facility would require piped oxygen (meaning equipment like ventilators), patient monitors and electrocardiograph machines.