Harmon tells press he submitted evidence of relinquishment of dual citizenship

– Clerk of National Assembly says no
Joseph Harmon, sworn in as Leader of the Opposition yesterday, told the press that he has submitted evidence of the relinquishment of his dual citizenship to the National Assembly.
These details are surprising, however, the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs, yesterday told Kaieteur News that he is not in receipt of such documentation from Harmon.
“This (yesterday) morning,” Harmon said to the media, “I wrote to the Clerk and submitted to him my original, sealed copy of my revocation certificate, along with a copy. I have written an undertaking to the Clerk, asking him to circulate to all the MPs, so that we all see and ensure that everyone is in the rightful place in the National Assembly… I know that there are two other persons who are affected, the government Chief Whip, Gail Teixiera and the Deputy Speaker of the Housemate, Lenox Shuman.”
Notably, when this publication contacted Isaacs yesterday, he debunked Harmon’s claims.
He said that Teixeira is the only parliamentarian who has submitted proof of relinquishment.
The talk of dual citizenship took the forefront after Isaacs on Monday circulated a letter asking all Members of Parliament “who held allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or State during the Eleventh Parliament, and have relinquished same, to provide proof of their relinquishment” to him.
In the past, three other members of parliament under the A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), in addition to Harmon, were forced to renounce their seats in parliament after it was discovered that they held allegiance to foreign states.
These individuals were Rupert Roopnaraine, former Minister of Public Service; Dominic Gaskin the former Business Minister and Carl Greenidge, the former Foreign Affairs Minister.
