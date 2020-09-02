Latest update September 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Nuff thing was passin’ by de new hospital

Sep 02, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys know how fuh find out how much money de former government spend pun de Infectious Diseases Hospital. Dem boys seh money bin spend deh faster dan flu does spread. Was contract galore bin sharing out. And people talk how nuff thing bin passing, including below the table. So dem boys hear.
Dem boys bin hear how de former administration spend $1.6B pun de place. De former government decide fuh open de place even before dem fully equip it. Dem know dem bin coming out. And was dem last act fuh show dat it was dem project. De Rig-adier even come out of hiding fuh de ceremony.
But dem boys believe some people bin smiling all de way to de bank because of dat hospital. Dem boys believe some of dem set fuh life.
Dem boys callin pun Irfaan fuh call in de contractors wah wuk pun de place. Dem need to be questioned as to what work dem did and how much dem get paid. Based pun dem answer, de government need to demand taxes. Is then yuh hear how some of dem gan sing as to what de really get paid and who dem had to give something under de table.
Dem boys read how dem European country giving dem small and medium income country aid fuh fight COVID-19. Dem gat we stretching out we hand like beggar and mek we feel obligated to them. Dem gan donate wan testing machines fuh we wah cost a few thousand dollars. But in return we gat fuh allow dem scavengers fuh come hay and dig out we wealth.
Dem boys hear how Russia doing de same thing. Dem too giving we money with one hand and tekkin’ it back with de other hand.
Talk half and leh we see whether de hospital was a Ponzi scheme.

Features/Columnists

  • Time to lockdown the hotspots

    Guyana’s COVID-19 coronavirus infection rate is way too high. Fifty (50) out of every one (1) million persons are infected.... more

