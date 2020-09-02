Ministry warns against use of rapid test for diagnosing COVID-19

In response to concerns raised about Guyana’s testing capability for the Coronavirus disease, the Ministry of Health has warned against the use of anti-body rapid test to diagnose COVID-19.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH) the rapid antibody test available may indicate that someone was exposed to the virus.

However, the MOH warned that: “The rapid test can indicate in a sample of blood if an individual has produced immunoglobulin M and G (IgM/IgG) to the SARS-CoV-2 and does not indicate if someone is currently infected with that virus.”

“The Ministry has a process to register these new test kits and allow their use for screening purposes only. These rapid tests are not recommended to diagnoses COVID-19,” the statement added.

Further, the Health Ministry would like to assure members of the public that the test conducted by the National Public Health Reference Laboratory (NPHRL) is a molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Ministry is asking members of the public to desist from comparing these two distinctly different methods of testing (Molecular-PCR and Antibody-IgM/IgG), since the rapid antibody test is not approved to detect active COVID-19 cases.

“Using the rapid test, persons may be misled to believe that they may or may not be infected,” the Ministry said in the statement.

The ministry stressed that only the molecular-PCR test can credibly identify infected persons and anyone with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should have a nasal swab and molecular-PCR test done to ascertain their status.

“We are asking that members of the public continues to observe all the recommended COVID-19 control measures including staying at home if possible, wear a face mask when out in the public, practice good hand hygiene and observe physical distancing always.”

The ministry said that collectively, the people can stop the spread of COVID-19 and control the situation.

The statement follows concerns about testing for COVID-19 in Guyana. Within the last few weeks, the MOH has addressed concerns and even misinformation about the different testing methods and laboratory confirmation of COVID-19, the MOH added.