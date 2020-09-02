Ministry warns against use of rapid test for diagnosing COVID-19

Latest update September 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
In response to concerns raised about Guyana’s testing capability for the Coronavirus disease, the Ministry of Health has warned against the use of anti-body rapid test to diagnose COVID-19.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH) the rapid antibody test available may indicate that someone was exposed to the virus.
However, the MOH warned that: “The rapid test can indicate in a sample of blood if an individual has produced immunoglobulin M and G (IgM/IgG) to the SARS-CoV-2 and does not indicate if someone is currently infected with that virus.”
“The Ministry has a process to register these new test kits and allow their use for screening purposes only. These rapid tests are not recommended to diagnoses COVID-19,” the statement added.
Further, the Health Ministry would like to assure members of the public that the test conducted by the National Public Health Reference Laboratory (NPHRL) is a molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The Ministry is asking members of the public to desist from comparing these two distinctly different methods of testing (Molecular-PCR and Antibody-IgM/IgG), since the rapid antibody test is not approved to detect active COVID-19 cases.
“Using the rapid test, persons may be misled to believe that they may or may not be infected,” the Ministry said in the statement.
The ministry stressed that only the molecular-PCR test can credibly identify infected persons and anyone with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should have a nasal swab and molecular-PCR test done to ascertain their status.
“We are asking that members of the public continues to observe all the recommended COVID-19 control measures including staying at home if possible, wear a face mask when out in the public, practice good hand hygiene and observe physical distancing always.”
The ministry said that collectively, the people can stop the spread of COVID-19 and control the situation.
The statement follows concerns about testing for COVID-19 in Guyana. Within the last few weeks, the MOH has addressed concerns and even misinformation about the different testing methods and laboratory confirmation of COVID-19, the MOH added.
Sep 02, 2020CPL – A catastrophic top-order display saw the Barbados Tridents capitulate to 92 all out in the face of an impressive bowling and fielding performance from the Guyana Amazon Warriors, who...
Sep 02, 2020
Sep 01, 2020
Sep 01, 2020
Aug 31, 2020
Aug 30, 2020
Each time the human opens his/her mouth or picks up his/her pen, moral awareness must be the basis that determines the emanation.... more
Guyana’s COVID-19 coronavirus infection rate is way too high. Fifty (50) out of every one (1) million persons are infected.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]