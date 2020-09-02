Minister Benn makes assessment visit to Brickdam Police Station

Latest update September 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, on Friday last visited the Brickdam Police Station to assess the building and to have a firsthand understanding of the Integrated Crime Information System (ICIS).
The Minister was accompanied by a team of technical staff from the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as Assistant Commissioner, Simon Mc Bean, of A Division.
Several suggestions were proposed during the visit, including a refresher training for police ranks to effectively use the Integrated Crime Information System (ICIS).
The ICIS was officially launched in 2010, and to date 47 police stations utilizes this system in their day-to-day operation.
