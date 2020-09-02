Man abandons SUV on seawall; police seized over 100 pounds of marijuana

Patrol ranks, on Monday, seized a total of 112.75 pounds of suspected cannabis in a parked car at Montrose Seawall East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The bust was made at around 20:10 hrs.

According to police reports, the ranks were on their normal anti crime patrol when they noticed a Honda CRV sports utility vehicle (SUV) parked at the sea wall.

As they approached, a man jumped out of the car and ran into the nearby mangrove area and escaped.

The policemen proceeded to search the car and discovered two bags containing the cannabis neatly wrapped in packages.

Police are currently on the lookout for the suspect.