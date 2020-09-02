Lowlands pensioner’s battered body found under kitchen sink

Murder is suspected after the lifeless body of a pensioner was yesterday discovered in his home underneath the kitchen sink.

An investigation was launched into the death of the pensioner, Sukhnanan Dugi called Henry, 90, of 6 Hope, Lowlands, Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

According to a police report, the incident occurred between Monday August 31, 2020, about 16:00hrs and Tuesday September 1, 2020, about 11:00hrs.

Dugi’s body was yesterday discovered by his niece around 11:00hrs. Kaieteur News understands that the woman would regularly visit the deceased to cook, wash and clean for him.

The deceased niece told the police that she last saw her uncle alive on Monday around 16:00hrs. She further stated that yesterday morning she went to Cove and John Post Office to transact business on the deceased behalf.

However, upon arrival at the pensioner’s home, the woman said she observed his slippers at the top of the step. When she entered the house, she was greeted with bloodstains on the floor of the living room and the kitchen.

Further checks were made and Dugi’s lifeless body was discovered lying under the kitchen sink with blood on his head and upper part of his body.

An alarm was raised and the police was alerted. When the police visited the scene, a rank observed that Dugi had two open wounds at the back of his head, another wound to the right side of his face, swelling to the left side of the face and wounds on his right hand and wrist.

The police also discovered a piece of wood which is suspected to be the murder weapon and a piece of cloth with bloodstain on the floor of the kitchen.

The police report stated that the deceased lived alone in a two-storey wooden and concrete house.

Ranks said that the interior of the house was not ransacked and there was no sign of forced entry.

Dugi’s body was escorted to CC Nicholson Hospital at Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The body was then taken to the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.

Investigation into the death of the pensioner is ongoing.