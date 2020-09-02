Latest update September 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Local Gov’t Minister pledges support to assist in the development of the capital city

– says will not allow politics to hinder progress

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, has pledged his support to assist the Georgetown municipality in the efforts to rebuild the capital city.

During a recent interview with Kaieteur Radio’s Room 592 hosts, Dr. Yog Mahadeo and Kaieteur News’ Senior Journalist/Editor, Leonard Gildarie, the Minister noted that the collaboration between the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development and the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) is essential towards improving the condition of the city.
Dharamlall stressed too that the capital city’s development will not be halted by any political affiliations.
“Georgetown has a lot of history and we will not allow the politics of any individual or any party to separate us from the development,” he said.
According to the Local Government Minister, Georgetown’s deterioration stemmed from irregularities in management and financial stability.
He disclosed that steps will be taken to address those concerns.

The state of City Hall

At the interim, Dharamlall said the President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has mandated a ministerial taskforce comprising the Ministries of Public Works and Agriculture, along with the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, to collaborate and draft a plan to refurbish Georgetown to a state that citizens of Guyana can be proud of.
He noted the ministerial task force conducted a rapid assessment of what is needed in Georgetown.
As they approach the final phase to allocate resources, the Local Government Minister disclosed that the Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, has expressed his willingness to collaborate and improve the livelihood of the capital city.
Minister Dharamlall, therefore, reiterated the PPP/C’s commitment to ensuring the restoration of Georgetown. He also pledged support to have the City Hall – one of the nation’s pristine buildings refurbished.
“We will ensure the citizens of Georgetown live a different life and benefit from the vision of the President, and I think most importantly, in all the municipalities, especially Georgetown, that decision of the city is made from the bottom up,” he said.

 

New 2019