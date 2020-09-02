Guyana records 67 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update September 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
There have been 69 new COVID-19 cases, according to the dashboard released by the Ministry of Health yesterday. This brings the total number of recorded cases to 1,373 nationally.
Of all the cases, 17 were recorded in Region One; six in Region Three; 19 in Region Four; two in Region Five; 11 in Region Seven, and four in Region Nine.
In addition to that, 11 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), 67 are in institutional isolation, 512 are in home isolation and 98 persons in institutional quarantine.
The total death toll remains at 41 while 742 persons have now recovered. The number of persons tested as of yesterday is 8,822.
As for the regional distribution of cases, Region One has recorded 195 cases; Region Two- 14 cases; Region Three- 81 cases; Region Four-492 cases; Region Five- eight cases; Region Six- 16 cases; Region Seven- 228 cases; Region Eight- 23 cases; Region Nine- 241 cases, and Region Ten- 75 cases.
