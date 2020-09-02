Fruit vendor remanded for murder of Craig man

Latest update September 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
A fruit vendor was yesterday remanded for chopping a car driver to death recently at First Street Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
The murder suspect, Kendrick Shepherd, 36, also known as ‘Uncle Cart’ of Second Street, Buzz-A-Bee Dam, Craig, appeared at the Diamond Magistrate Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman.
He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on Saturday, August 29, 2020, he chopped and killed Kishan Persaud, 29, a seaman of 238 First Street, Buzz-Bee-Dam.
He is expected to return to court on September 22, 2020.
According to reports, Persaud was heading home and had just turned on to First Street when he saw Shepherd with his fruit cart blocking his path. He called out for Shepherd to move but was ignored instead.
Persaud grew impatient for the man to move and stepped out of his car to confront him.
Some say that he attempted to move the man’s cart himself. As a result the two ended up in a heated argument during which Shepherd found a cutlass and chopped Persaud to his neck.
The vendor reportedly escaped from the scene.
The injured Persaud then re-entered his car and immediately turned it around and drove himself to the Diamond Diagnostic Center where he subsequently died while receiving treatment.
Media reports had said that the man’s wife disclosed that Persaud was chopped right not too far from his home. She said that she heard the noise and peeped outside only to see her husband in a confrontation with Shepherd.
Sep 02, 2020CPL – A catastrophic top-order display saw the Barbados Tridents capitulate to 92 all out in the face of an impressive bowling and fielding performance from the Guyana Amazon Warriors, who...
Sep 02, 2020
Sep 01, 2020
Sep 01, 2020
Aug 31, 2020
Aug 30, 2020
Each time the human opens his/her mouth or picks up his/her pen, moral awareness must be the basis that determines the emanation.... more
Guyana’s COVID-19 coronavirus infection rate is way too high. Fifty (50) out of every one (1) million persons are infected.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]