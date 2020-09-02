Fruit vendor remanded for murder of Craig man

A fruit vendor was yesterday remanded for chopping a car driver to death recently at First Street Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The murder suspect, Kendrick Shepherd, 36, also known as ‘Uncle Cart’ of Second Street, Buzz-A-Bee Dam, Craig, appeared at the Diamond Magistrate Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on Saturday, August 29, 2020, he chopped and killed Kishan Persaud, 29, a seaman of 238 First Street, Buzz-Bee-Dam.

He is expected to return to court on September 22, 2020.

According to reports, Persaud was heading home and had just turned on to First Street when he saw Shepherd with his fruit cart blocking his path. He called out for Shepherd to move but was ignored instead.

Persaud grew impatient for the man to move and stepped out of his car to confront him.

Some say that he attempted to move the man’s cart himself. As a result the two ended up in a heated argument during which Shepherd found a cutlass and chopped Persaud to his neck.

The vendor reportedly escaped from the scene.

The injured Persaud then re-entered his car and immediately turned it around and drove himself to the Diamond Diagnostic Center where he subsequently died while receiving treatment.

Media reports had said that the man’s wife disclosed that Persaud was chopped right not too far from his home. She said that she heard the noise and peeped outside only to see her husband in a confrontation with Shepherd.