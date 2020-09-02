Four arrested as police bust Crabwood Creek fake $5,000 operation

Police on Sunday, at about 21:30hrs, acting on information received, conducted a search at a home located at Grant, Crabwood Creek, Corriverton and found $320,000.00 in suspected counterfeit notes.

Police said that they seized 64 of the $5,000 notes.

In addition, the ranks carried out a search at a home located not far away, where one white HP Desk jet printer and two laptop computers were found.

It is suspected that the computers and printer were used to produce the counterfeit notes.

The suspects along with the forged currency notes and devices were taken to Springlands Police Station where the suspects remain in custody assisting with the investigation.