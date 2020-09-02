Four arrested as police bust Crabwood Creek fake $5,000 operation

Latest update September 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Police on Sunday, at about 21:30hrs, acting on information received, conducted a search at a home located at Grant, Crabwood Creek, Corriverton and found $320,000.00 in suspected counterfeit notes.
Police said that they seized 64 of the $5,000 notes.
In addition, the ranks carried out a search at a home located not far away, where one white HP Desk jet printer and two laptop computers were found.
It is suspected that the computers and printer were used to produce the counterfeit notes.
The suspects along with the forged currency notes and devices were taken to Springlands Police Station where the suspects remain in custody assisting with the investigation.
Sep 02, 2020CPL – A catastrophic top-order display saw the Barbados Tridents capitulate to 92 all out in the face of an impressive bowling and fielding performance from the Guyana Amazon Warriors, who...
Sep 02, 2020
Sep 01, 2020
Sep 01, 2020
Aug 31, 2020
Aug 30, 2020
Each time the human opens his/her mouth or picks up his/her pen, moral awareness must be the basis that determines the emanation.... more
Guyana’s COVID-19 coronavirus infection rate is way too high. Fifty (50) out of every one (1) million persons are infected.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]