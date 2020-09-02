E’bo boat operators complain about turn system

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, on Friday, held a meeting with boat operators at the Parika Stelling.

Representatives from the Parika-Bartica, Parika-Wakenaam-Supenaam, and Parika -Leguan routes were in attendance at the meeting.

“Operators expressed concerns over a number of issues which Minister Edghill promised to address. Among some of the issues raised by the operators was the turn system used by boat operators. Minister Edghill assured them that new protocols will be established regarding same.”

According to the ministry, the Minister also higlighted that full support is required from the operators regarding the COVID-19 guidelines.

Also in attendance at the meeting were the Director-General of MARAD, Claudette Rogers, and Regional Chairman of Region Three, Julius Faerber.